Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OTMO. B. Riley cut their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

