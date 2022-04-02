Zacks Investment Research Lowers Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $198.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have outperformed the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter 2021. It reported earnings beat for the 14th straight time in the fourth quarter. Results gained from strong customer demand and the execution of its cost-based pricing initiatives, which led to sales growth. The cost-based price increases executed in every region helped fully offset $1 billion and $500 million of raw material inflation in 2021 and fourth quarter, respectively. The company provided a robust view for 2022. However, raw material inflation, unfavorable currency, marketing investments and supply chain disruptions continued to weigh on margins in the fourth quarter. Management expects raw material inflation to hurt its business by $1-$1.25 billion in 2022, led by higher steel and resin costs.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.83.

Shares of WHR opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.47 and a 200 day moving average of $211.03. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

