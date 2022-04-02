Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLT. Argus lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Shares of HLT opened at $150.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average is $144.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,946,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

