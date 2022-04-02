Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter worth $41,693,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 466.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 108,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,961,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 20.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

ENS opened at $76.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

