Exane Derivatives Sells 3,195 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Farfetch were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,246 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

FTCH stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

