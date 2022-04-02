Exane Derivatives Sells 489 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.23.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $350.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 164.60 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $274.60 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.71.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

