Exane Derivatives Acquires 2,460 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 82,000.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $123.50 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

