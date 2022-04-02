Exane Derivatives Has $168,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTH opened at $136.13 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $119.55 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

