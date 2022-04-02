Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 536 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CME Group by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CME Group by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $239.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.70.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

