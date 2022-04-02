SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) & Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Critical Analysis

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -26.50% N/A -122.16% Mobiquity Technologies -269.91% N/A -170.02%

This table compares SurgePays and Mobiquity Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $51.06 million 0.95 -$13.53 million ($1.43) -2.81 Mobiquity Technologies $6.18 million 0.92 -$15.03 million N/A N/A

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SurgePays and Mobiquity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.57%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Summary

SurgePays beats Mobiquity Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. It develops advertising and marketing technology focuses on the creation, automation, and maintenance of an advertising technology operating system (ATOS). The company's ATOS platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their connected TV, computer, or mobile devices. Its ATOS platform gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them in a meaningful way by using ads in image and video formats. The company also offers mobile advertising technology solutions for data collection and analysis; and actionable data for marketers, researchers, and application publishers through an automated platform. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

