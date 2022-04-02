UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of UPH stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UpHealth by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

