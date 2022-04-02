Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) PT Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 291.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.