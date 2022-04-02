Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) PT Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 291.79% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.
NASDAQ LYEL opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $19.84.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
