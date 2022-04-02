William Severance Sells 1,652 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, William Severance sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00.

NYSE MSP opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Datto by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Datto by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 31,506.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 215,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the second quarter valued at about $1,334,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

