Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $48.93 on Friday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $147.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

