UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. UiPath has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,061,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 134.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 133.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $200,538,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,160,324,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after buying an additional 2,697,742 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

