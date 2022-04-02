$0.09 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,907,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

