Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $246.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.59 and its 200-day moving average is $221.92.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

