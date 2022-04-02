Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 10.9% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.60 and a 200-day moving average of $311.09. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.