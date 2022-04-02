Lincoln National Corp Acquires 12,762 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 646,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $114,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 101,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

