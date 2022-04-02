James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA EPHE opened at $31.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.
