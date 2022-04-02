James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 22,256 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 208.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,944 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 716,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 213,116 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 550,924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 292,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 138,561 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.