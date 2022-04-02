Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,937 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after buying an additional 3,047,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,668,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,250,000 after buying an additional 124,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,134,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.49 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.