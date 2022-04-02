Maxim Group Cuts Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Price Target to $12.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.63.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $55.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 89.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

