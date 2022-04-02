State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730 in the last three months. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.