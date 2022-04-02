Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Purchases $26,926,040.00 in Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 5,385,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00.

Innoviva stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 54.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.43. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

