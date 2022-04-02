Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Purchases $26,926,040.00 in Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 5,385,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00.
Innoviva stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 54.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.43. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on INVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
