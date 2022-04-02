Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:BUR opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $13.55.
Burford Capital Company Profile
