Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $204.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.45.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

