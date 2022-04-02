National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $64.67.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in National Beverage by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

