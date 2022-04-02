Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RIG. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.83.

RIG stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Transocean by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

