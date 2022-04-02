Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

EFSC opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

