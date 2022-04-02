Compass (NYSE:COMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.89.

NYSE COMP opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Compass has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.12.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

