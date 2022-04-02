Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

CTXR has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.39. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

