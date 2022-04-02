ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $226.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.46. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,026,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after buying an additional 35,823 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 114,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,084,000 after buying an additional 43,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

