James Investment Research Inc. Sells 78 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in MSCI by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $516.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.97 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

