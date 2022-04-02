StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bunge (NYSE:BG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

BG opened at $112.78 on Thursday. Bunge has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

