BCE (NYSE:BCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus increased their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.
NYSE:BCE opened at $56.13 on Thursday. BCE has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BCE by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in BCE by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in BCE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BCE
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
