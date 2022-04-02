BCE (NYSE:BCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus increased their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

NYSE:BCE opened at $56.13 on Thursday. BCE has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BCE by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in BCE by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in BCE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

