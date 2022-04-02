Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.46. Arconic has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.