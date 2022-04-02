IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $11.40 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

