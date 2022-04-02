PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.76. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,952,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,320,000 after acquiring an additional 537,368 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

