PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,729 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.77.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,982 shares of company stock worth $15,924,500. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $118.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $110.57. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.