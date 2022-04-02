ARK Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.86.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $177.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average is $186.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $162.47 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.