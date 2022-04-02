ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,290 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $514.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

