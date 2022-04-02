Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

