Bessemer Group Inc. Has $837,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 131,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

