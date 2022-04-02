Bank of The West Sells 879 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of The West reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,768,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 142,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM opened at $41.87 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

