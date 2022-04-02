Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aflac by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,905 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,439,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

