Bank of The West Purchases Shares of 850 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank of The West purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.10 and a 200-day moving average of $219.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

