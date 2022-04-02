ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 99,204 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,204 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 829,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 305,004 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

