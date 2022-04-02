Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,371.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,180.00 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,411.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,480.27.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

