Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

